The American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump wants to send a 55-ship international flotilla to the Persian Gulf to keep an eye on Iran
- The US presented its new surveillance plan to allies and partner countries in a meeting aboard a British naval ship in Bahrain on Monday, a source revealed
Topic | Donald Trump
The American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic. Photo: AFP
Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo calls oil site attacks an ‘act of war’ as Saudis display ‘proof’ that Iran was behind strikes
- Drone and missile remnants show attacks were ‘unquestionably sponsored’ by Tehran, US ally says
- Trump announces new sanctions, says there are ‘many options’ short of war with Iran
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters