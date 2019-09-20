This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an “Arabian Nights” gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP
Justin Trudeau’s brownface scandal deepens as more damaging images emerge ahead of election
- Canadian media publish 1990s video and photo of prime minister performing Jamaican song in blackface
- Time to ‘work together’ on racism, Trudeau says as he apologises in conference call to all 338 Liberal candidates
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges in election campaign
- Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
