This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an “Arabian Nights” gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP
United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau’s brownface scandal deepens as more damaging images emerge ahead of election

  • Canadian media publish 1990s video and photo of prime minister performing Jamaican song in blackface
  • Time to ‘work together’ on racism, Trudeau says as he apologises in conference call to all 338 Liberal candidates
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:32am, 20 Sep, 2019

This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an "Arabian Nights" gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges in election campaign

  • Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:06pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
