US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump rails against report that his promise to foreign leader prompted whistle-blower complaint
- US leader tweets about ‘presidential harassment’ as he calls report ‘fake news’
- Intelligence community inspector general considers complaint credible and of ‘urgent concern’, but US spy chief won’t share details with lawmakers
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US extracted top spy from Russia ‘because Donald Trump couldn’t be trusted with information after meeting Russians’
- Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
- Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
Topic | Espionage
