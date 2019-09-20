A government fumigator sprays a home for mosquitoes in Havana, Cuba, in August 2016. Photo: AP
Cuban pesticides, not ‘sonic attacks’, may have caused US and Canadian diplomats’ mystery illness
- Dozens of officials and their families had reported suffering from ‘Havana syndrome’, with symptoms including dizziness, fatigue and headaches
- Some US citizens were evacuated from consulate in China after complaining of similar illness in 2017
Topic | US-Cuba relations
A government fumigator sprays a home for mosquitoes in Havana, Cuba, in August 2016. Photo: AP