SCMP
US President Donald Trump tours a section of the completed US-Mexico border 'wall' in California on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Trump plans to divert billions more dollars from US military funds to pay for his border ‘wall’

  • If the plan is carried out, the White House will have defied Congress to divert a total of US$7.2 billion of Defence Department funds over two years
  • That money would have otherwise paid for childcare facilities and schools as well as maintenance and repairs on US military bases
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:22am, 20 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump tours a section of the completed US-Mexico border 'wall' in California on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump calls his new border wall a ‘world-class security system’ you could fry an egg on

  • US president boasts design of heat-absorbing, concrete-filled steel bollards up to nine metres high
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:07pm, 19 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California. Photo: Reuters
