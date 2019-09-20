US President Donald Trump tours a section of the completed US-Mexico border ‘wall’ in California on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trump plans to divert billions more dollars from US military funds to pay for his border ‘wall’
- If the plan is carried out, the White House will have defied Congress to divert a total of US$7.2 billion of Defence Department funds over two years
- That money would have otherwise paid for childcare facilities and schools as well as maintenance and repairs on US military bases
US President Donald Trump tours a section of the completed US-Mexico border ‘wall’ in California on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump calls his new border wall a ‘world-class security system’ you could fry an egg on
- US president boasts design of heat-absorbing, concrete-filled steel bollards up to nine metres high
US President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California. Photo: Reuters