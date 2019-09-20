Channels

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

How will Justin Trudeau’s racism scandal affect Canada’s election next month?

  • The emergence of three damning images of the Canadian prime minister in blackface have shattered his carefully curated image as a progressive leader
  • But while Trudeau is likely to sustain political damage in the coming days, he’s unlikely to be facing an existential crisis, according to analysts
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:28am, 20 Sep, 2019

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges in election campaign

  • Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:06pm, 19 Sep, 2019

