Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
How will Justin Trudeau’s racism scandal affect Canada’s election next month?
- The emergence of three damning images of the Canadian prime minister in blackface have shattered his carefully curated image as a progressive leader
- But while Trudeau is likely to sustain political damage in the coming days, he’s unlikely to be facing an existential crisis, according to analysts
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters
Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises after ‘racist’ brownface party photo emerges in election campaign
- Canadian prime minister says he deeply regrets image from 2001 party, which emerges weeks out from election
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brownface make-up in 2001. Photo: Reuters