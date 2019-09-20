US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sanctions Iran's central bank for attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
- Treasury Secretary said the move would cut off funding for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- He could take out 15 different targets in Iran if he wanted to, the president said
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
A heavily damaged installation at the Khurais oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia, UAE want to ‘fight Iran to the last American’, diplomat Javad Zarif says
- Trump will face the same fate as the six presidents before him who failed to impose their political will on Iran, a senior commander said
- Both sides have said they wish to avoid a full out war over the fraught situation in the Gulf region but have adopted tough postures
Topic | Iran
A heavily damaged installation at the Khurais oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP