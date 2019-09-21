Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign stop in Toronto on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau pledges assault rifle ban, pivoting campaign amid brownface scandal
- Prime minister fighting to get re-election push back on track less than five weeks before Canadians go to polls
- US president Trump ‘surprised’ after bombshell images of Canadian PM in dark make-up emerge
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
How will Justin Trudeau’s racism scandal affect Canada’s election next month?
- The emergence of three damning images of the Canadian prime minister in blackface have shattered his carefully curated image as a progressive leader
- But while Trudeau is likely to sustain political damage in the coming days, he’s unlikely to be facing an existential crisis, according to analysts
