Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign stop in Toronto on Friday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau pledges assault rifle ban, pivoting campaign amid brownface scandal

  • Prime minister fighting to get re-election push back on track less than five weeks before Canadians go to polls
  • US president Trump ‘surprised’ after bombshell images of Canadian PM in dark make-up emerge
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:48am, 21 Sep, 2019

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign stop in Toronto on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

How will Justin Trudeau’s racism scandal affect Canada’s election next month?

  • The emergence of three damning images of the Canadian prime minister in blackface have shattered his carefully curated image as a progressive leader
  • But while Trudeau is likely to sustain political damage in the coming days, he’s unlikely to be facing an existential crisis, according to analysts
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:02pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced of him wearing racist make-up. Photo: AFP
