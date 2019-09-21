US President Donald Trump (left) stands with Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, during a veterans meet-and-greet event in Da Nang, Vietnam, in November 2017. Photo: AFP
China and North Korea expert Matt Pottinger to become Donald Trump’s new deputy national security adviser
- Former journalist and ex-US Marine played key role in arranging US president’s summits with Kim Jong-un
- Pottinger has helped forge China and North Korea policy since Trump took office in January 2017
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (left) stands with Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, during a veterans meet-and-greet event in Da Nang, Vietnam, in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Robert O'Brien pictured at a court in Sweden. Photo: AP
Donald Trump replaces John Bolton with US hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as national security adviser
- Unlike Bolton, O’Brien is not a big name in the intelligence and national security world
- New appointment comes as Trump faces a number of crises in the Middle East, as well as possible nuclear talks with North Korea
Topic | Donald Trump
Robert O'Brien pictured at a court in Sweden. Photo: AP