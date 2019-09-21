Channels

US President Donald Trump at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: dpa
United States & Canada

Donald Trump ‘pressed Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe Biden’s son’ in call at centre of whistle-blower complaint

  • US president was reportedly hoping for political dirt against major rival in 2020 election
  • White House said to be blocking Congress from obtaining details of report on US intelligence official’s concerns
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:59am, 21 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: dpa
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in July. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump rails against report that his promise to foreign leader prompted whistle-blower complaint

  • US leader tweets about ‘presidential harassment’ as he calls report ‘fake news’
  • Intelligence community inspector general considers complaint credible and of ‘urgent concern’, but US spy chief won’t share details with lawmakers
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:57am, 20 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in July. Photo: Bloomberg
