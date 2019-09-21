Channels

A tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah on Friday. Photo: Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP
United States & Canada

Bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes in Utah, killing at least 4

  • Vehicle ran off road, rolled into guard rail and flipped on side near Bryce Canyon National Park
  • Officials seeking Mandarin speakers to help with translation at local hospital
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:28am, 21 Sep, 2019

Okada Manila Resort and Casino in suburban Paranaque City. Photo: AFP
People

Two Chinese tourists kidnapped in Philippines after losing US$140,000 at Okada casino

  • Rash of casino-related abductions sees Chinese pair and two Filipinos held hostage but eventually rescued by country’s dedicated anti-kidnapping police
  • Eight suspects are arrested including two Chinese who say they work for Macau-based junket operator Suncity
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 8:51am, 13 Sep, 2019

