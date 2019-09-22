Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg shakes hands with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AP Photo
Take action on climate change or be voted out of office, young climate activists warn world leaders
- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres heard from Greta Thunberg at the UN’s first youth climate change summit
Topic | Climate change
Young protesters march in California as part of a global protest. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of thousands of young people lead the way in ‘global climate strike’ protests
- Marches and demonstrations held from Canberra to Kabul to New York to send message to world leaders ahead of UN summit
- Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, whose activism helped inspire rallies, says she ‘would never have predicted or believed this was going to happen’
