President Donald Trump speaks at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Washington Post
United States & Canada

US democratic front runner Joe Biden urges investigation into ‘overwhelming abuse of power’ stemming from Donald Trump’s Ukraine call

  • Presidential candidate referred to reports that Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:56am, 22 Sep, 2019

Donald Trump may have appointed a new national security adviser but it is unlikely to have much effect on US-China relations. Photo: AP
US-China relations set for more of the same under Donald Trump’s new security adviser

  • Robert O’Brien is not a well-known name in foreign policy circles and when it comes to Beijing, his role is likely to be marginal, Ankit Panda writes
  • John Bolton may have gone but there are still plenty of China hawks whispering in the president’s ear
Updated: 10:37pm, 21 Sep, 2019

