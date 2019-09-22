Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren greets supporters at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry. Photo: AFP
Steak Fry poll shock: Elizabeth Warren passes Joe Biden in Iowa, where she took 1,000 selfies
- It marked the first notable shake-up in the Democrat race for the US presidency
- Iowa will host the first nominating contest in early February
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s website lists specific policies for 43 topics, from gun violence and social security to the electoral college and family farmers. Photo: AP
Could Democrat Elizabeth Warren beat Donald Trump in 2020 race that will no doubt turn nasty?
- The Democrat has stood out in the presidential race for her extraordinary focus on detailed plans to address the nation’s most pressing issues
- She has so far largely avoided directly attacking Donald Trump
