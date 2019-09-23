US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak to the media before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pool via AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US is working on Iran diplomacy after ‘act of war’
- Comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refused to rule out military conflict in the Middle East
Topic | Donald Trump
Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops attend a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, outside Tehran. Photo: AP
‘Stay away’: Iran president’s warning as US sends more troops
- Iran’s president said the presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity for oil and shipping
Topic | Iran
