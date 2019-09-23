Channels

US casino magnate Sheldon Adelson before a presidential debate in 2016. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Republican billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson reportedly cautioned Trump that trade war with China could hurt re-election prospects

  • Adelson, a casino magnate, is said to have discussed the broader implications of the US-China trade war in a phone call with Trump last month
Topic | US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:28am, 23 Sep, 2019

US casino magnate Sheldon Adelson before a presidential debate in 2016. Photo: EPA
Michael Pillsbury's profile has risen during Trump's presidency, with his book – 'The Hundred-Year Marathon', which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump's ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury

  • Tariffs on Chinese goods 'could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent', Michael Pillsbury says
  • But the American leader is not pursuing 'cold war 2.0', and US-China decoupling would be a 'consequence of no agreement' by Beijing, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:09pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
