US casino magnate Sheldon Adelson before a presidential debate in 2016. Photo: EPA
Republican billionaire donor Sheldon Adelson reportedly cautioned Trump that trade war with China could hurt re-election prospects
- Adelson, a casino magnate, is said to have discussed the broader implications of the US-China trade war in a phone call with Trump last month
Topic | US-China trade war
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
- But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
