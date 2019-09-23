US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Pratt Industries plant opening in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Photo: AFP
Trump suggests he raised former vice-president Biden with Ukraine’s president
- Matter has sparked a fierce debate over whether Trump misused his office for political gain
Topic | Donald Trump
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden: ‘Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum’. Photo: AFP
Whistle-blower complaint: Joe Biden demands probe, accuses Donald Trump of trying to ‘smear’ him
- Joe Biden urges investigation into Donald Trump’s Ukraine call
- Trump has denied doing anything improper
