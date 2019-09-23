Rudy Giuliani makes frequent and combative appearances on cable news while dishing out hyperbolic social media posts. Photo: Bloomberg
Inside the Trump legal team trying to stop impeachment before it starts
- The US president has a technically non-existent yet omnipresent force that has been critical in stymying Democrats’ attempts to build their case for removing Donald Trump from office
Topic | POLITICO
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has demanded a probe into allegations that Donald Trump tried to bully Ukraine into joining a ‘smear’ aimed at him. File photo; Reuters
Explained: what is the Trump-Biden-Ukraine scandal about?
- What you need to know about the whistle-blower’s complaint that the White House is refusing to release to Congress
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
