Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg slams world leaders at UN summit: ‘You’ve stolen my dreams and childhood’
- She and 15 other young activists file legal complaint accusing France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of ignoring climate science
- Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. Photo: AFP
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic to attend climate meeting in New York
- Greta Thunberg is in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month
- The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel
Topic | Climate change
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. Photo: AFP