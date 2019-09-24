Channels

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Teen activist Greta Thunberg slams world leaders at UN summit: ‘You’ve stolen my dreams and childhood’

  • She and 15 other young activists file legal complaint accusing France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of ignoring climate science
  • Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic |   Climate crisis
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:13am, 24 Sep, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic to attend climate meeting in New York

  • Greta Thunberg is in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month
  • The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:42pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in the US after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. Photo: AFP
