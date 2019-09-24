Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP
Chanel Miller was sexually assaulted behind a dumpster outside a Stanford frat party. She wants to tell her story
- Chanel Miller’s memoir out this week will ‘reclaim the story of her sexual assault’ by Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford student who attacked her in 2015
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP