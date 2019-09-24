Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chanel Miller was sexually assaulted behind a dumpster outside a Stanford frat party. She wants to tell her story

  • Chanel Miller’s memoir out this week will ‘reclaim the story of her sexual assault’ by Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford student who attacked her in 2015
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 4:05pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.