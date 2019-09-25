Former US vice-president Joe Biden speaks at the Polk County Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden to back impeachment if Donald Trump does not comply with Congress over Ukraine scandal
- Momentum builds for impeachment after reports that US president pressured Ukrainian leader to investigate business activities of Biden’s son
- Unlike some other Democratic presidential candidates, Biden has so far resisted such calls, favouring investigation by Congress
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukraine’s president about eight times on a phone call to investigate possible corruption involving Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. Photo: Reuters
- Matter has sparked a fierce debate over whether Trump misused his office for political gain
