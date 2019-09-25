Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A still image from the Reuters video of Greta Thunberg glaring at US President Donald Trump as he enters the United Nations in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg hits back after Donald Trump mocks her on Twitter

  • US president retweets her emotional UN summit speech, calling activist a ‘happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future’
  • Thunberg responds by changing her social media profile to reflect Trump’s taunt
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:50am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A still image from the Reuters video of Greta Thunberg glaring at US President Donald Trump as he enters the United Nations in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’

  • Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
  • Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic |   Climate crisis
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 9:41pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.