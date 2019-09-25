A still image from the Reuters video of Greta Thunberg glaring at US President Donald Trump as he enters the United Nations in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg hits back after Donald Trump mocks her on Twitter
- US president retweets her emotional UN summit speech, calling activist a ‘happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future’
- Thunberg responds by changing her social media profile to reflect Trump’s taunt
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
