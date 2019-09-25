Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Critics have hailed Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in ‘Joker’. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Joker: villain or hero? Aurora theatre massacre families make gun plea to Warner Bros

  • Relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora cinema shooting ask Warner Bros to commit to gun control causes
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:39pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Critics have hailed Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in ‘Joker’. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US director Todd Phillips, flanked by actor Joaquin Phoenix, holds the Golden Lion award for Best Film he received for the movie ‘Joker’. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘Joker’ wins top prize at Venice film festival after Joaquin Phoenix gets rave reviews as Batman’s arch-enemy

  • Joaquin Phoenix, who won rave reviews at the festival, plays DC Comics superhero Batman’s nemesis
  • In a surprise move, Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy’ took the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
Topic |   American films
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:05pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US director Todd Phillips, flanked by actor Joaquin Phoenix, holds the Golden Lion award for Best Film he received for the movie ‘Joker’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.