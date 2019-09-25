Protesters with “Kremlin Annex” call to impeach President Donald Trump in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Explained: why House Democrats shifted to favour Trump impeachment inquiry now
- Seven freshmen Democrats with a background in the military or national security called for an impeachment inquiry in a jointly written op-ed
Topic | Explainers
Protesters with “Kremlin Annex” call to impeach President Donald Trump in Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has demanded a probe into allegations that Donald Trump tried to bully Ukraine into joining a ‘smear’ aimed at him. File photo; Reuters
Explained: what is the Trump-Biden-Ukraine scandal about?
- What you need to know about the whistle-blower’s complaint that the White House is refusing to release to Congress
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has demanded a probe into allegations that Donald Trump tried to bully Ukraine into joining a ‘smear’ aimed at him. File photo; Reuters