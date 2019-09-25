A woman views newspaper headlines announcing the acquittal of President Bill Clinton in 1999. File photo: AP
Impeachment in America: a look back at the famous cases
- Here’s a brief look at past presidential impeachment proceedings
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House will begin a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘Witch Hunt garbage’ as Nancy Pelosi declares: ‘No one is above the law’
- Momentum builds for impeachment after reports that US president pressured Ukrainian leader to investigate business activities of Joe Biden’s son
- Donald Trump announces he will release ‘unredacted’ transcript of call with foreign president at centre of whistle-blower complaint that has rocked Washington
