US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president shows him offering US assistance for investigation into Joe Biden
- White House officials had said the transcript did not show the US president seeking an investigation of his political rival
- The revelation comes a day after Democrats seized on the explosive allegation to launch an impeachment process
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukraine’s president about eight times on a phone call to investigate possible corruption involving Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. Photo: Reuters
Whistle-blower controversy: impeachment calls grow as Donald Trump admits Bidens were subject of Ukraine phone call
- Matter has sparked a fierce debate over whether Trump misused his office for political gain
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukraine’s president about eight times on a phone call to investigate possible corruption involving Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. Photo: Reuters