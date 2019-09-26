The logo of dating app Tinder on a tablet in Paris on March 15. Photo: AFP
Tinder owner sued for trying to lure potential subscribers with emails from fake profiles
- US Federal Trade Commission alleges that Match Group knowingly sent automated ads with expressions of interest from accounts which it knew were likely fake
Topic | Technology
The logo of dating app Tinder on a tablet in Paris on March 15. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkongers bilked out of millions in fake celebrity investment scams found on Facebook and other social media
- At least 15 city residents victimised over 11 days by overseas fraudsters posing as financial gurus with famous clients
- Con artists claim popular actors and musicians got rich following their bogus investment plans
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police handled 3,855 reports of fraud in the first six months of 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee