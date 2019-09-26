Channels

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland revokes approval of consul position for supporter of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad

  • Freeland said she has ‘instructed officials to immediately revoke … status’ for Waseem Ramli, who posts frequently on Facebook in support of Assad
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:21am, 26 Sep, 2019

Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Canada border officers subjected Meng Wanzhou to ‘chilling, serious misconduct’ by seizing devices and keeping arrest warrant secret, lawyers tell court in Huawei extradition saga

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO accused border agents of acting as proxy investigators for the FBI, by delaying arrest so they could question her and gather evidence
  • They played a silent video in British Columbia’s Supreme Court that they said showed Meng being questioned about business dealings in Iran
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 10:46pm, 25 Sep, 2019

