Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. Photo: AFP
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland revokes approval of consul position for supporter of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad
- Freeland said she has ‘instructed officials to immediately revoke … status’ for Waseem Ramli, who posts frequently on Facebook in support of Assad
Topic | Canada
Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada border officers subjected Meng Wanzhou to ‘chilling, serious misconduct’ by seizing devices and keeping arrest warrant secret, lawyers tell court in Huawei extradition saga
- Lawyers for Huawei CFO accused border agents of acting as proxy investigators for the FBI, by delaying arrest so they could question her and gather evidence
- They played a silent video in British Columbia’s Supreme Court that they said showed Meng being questioned about business dealings in Iran
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
