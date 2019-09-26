Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The exterior of a complex which includes what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Student union at Canadian university revokes status of Chinese students association

  • Student agency at McMaster University in Ontario took action after the chapter spearheaded a campaign against a talk given on campus by a Uygur activist
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 6:10am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The exterior of a complex which includes what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan will raise human rights issues in Xinjiang at a panel at the United Nations. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US to raise human rights issues in Muslim-heavy Xinjiang at the United Nations

  • Beijing is expected to come in for criticism at the United Nations over its treatment of Uygurs in the country’s west
  • Troubled area set to a source of friction between the two countries, analyst says
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 2:49pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US deputy secretary of state John Sullivan will raise human rights issues in Xinjiang at a panel at the United Nations. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.