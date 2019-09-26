President Trump bragged about his electoral victory in a call with then-President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico in 2018. Photo: Washington Post
Donald Trump denies he abused powers of office, calls Democratic impeachment inquiry a ‘joke’
- US president denies he did anything wrong, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says his actions amount to a betrayal of oath of office and of national security
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president shows him offering US assistance for investigation into Joe Biden
- White House officials had said the transcript did not show the US president seeking an investigation of his political rival
- The revelation comes a day after Democrats seized on the explosive allegation to launch an impeachment process
