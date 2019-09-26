Joe Biden, then US vice-president, walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing in December, 2013. File photo: AP
Donald Trump says Joe Biden’s son Hunter ‘walks out of China with US$1.5 billion’ as impeachment pressure mounts
- Assertion came after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president
- But Trump has tried to keep the focus on what he calls corrupt acts by the Bidens
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during a meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s bizarre New York meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘I’ve made him more famous’
- Trump opened his must-see-TV meeting with the Ukrainian president, a one-time comedian, with joke
- The mood in the room soon turned more serious as Trump attacked his enemies
