Green Party leader Elizabeth May in Toronto, Canada on September 16, 2019. Photos: Green Party of Canada
Canada’s Green Party alters photo of leader Elizabeth May using disposable cup
- Image manipulated to make it seem as if she was using a reusable cup and metal straw instead of a disposable cup
This April 2001 photo, which appeared in a newsletter from the West Point Grey Academy, shows a costumed Justin Trudeau, his face and hands darkened by make-up, attending an “Arabian Nights” gala in Vancouver. Photo: West Point Grey Academy/The Canadian Press via AP
Justin Trudeau’s brownface scandal deepens as more damaging images emerge ahead of election
- Canadian media publish 1990s video and photo of the prime minister performing Jamaican song in blackface
- Time to ‘work together’ on racism, Trudeau says as he apologises in conference call to all 338 Liberal candidates
