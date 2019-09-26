Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Who does impeachment help: Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren?
- Democrats are fiercely – but quietly – debating which 2020 candidate benefits most from the drive to oust Donald Trump
Joe Biden, then US vice-president, walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing in December, 2013. File photo: AP
Donald Trump says Joe Biden’s son Hunter ‘walks out of China with US$1.5 billion’ as impeachment pressure mounts
- Assertion came after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president
- But Trump has tried to keep the focus on what he calls corrupt acts by the Bidens
