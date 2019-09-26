Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is sworn in before he testifies at a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
Whistle-blower report alleges Donald Trump sought Ukraine’s interference in US 2020 election
- Whistle-blower report released by congressional panel says Trump used office to solicit foreign meddling over election to advance his political interests
- Moments after the report was made public, the committee began a hearing at which spy chief Joseph Maguire was set to testify about the document
US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president shows him offering US assistance for investigation into Joe Biden
- White House officials had said the transcript did not show the US president seeking an investigation of his political rival
- The revelation comes a day after Democrats seized on the explosive allegation to launch an impeachment process
