US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mystery whistle-blower in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal is CIA officer, media reports reveal, as president complains about ‘spy’

  • Trump wants to know source behind complaint against him, talks about how ‘spies and treason’ were handled ‘in the old days’
  • US intelligence chief defends whistle-blower’s actions as he faces several hours of grilling by lawmakers
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:24am, 27 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is sworn in before he testifies at a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

White House tried to cover up Trump’s Ukraine report, whistle-blower alleges

  • Whistle-blower report released by congressional panel says Trump used office to solicit foreign meddling over election to advance his political interests
  • The complaint was released as acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House intelligence committee
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:50am, 27 Sep, 2019

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is sworn in before he testifies at a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
