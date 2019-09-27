Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote speech during a forum at George Washington University on September 17. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump a ‘clear and present danger’ to US amid Ukraine scandal

  • Former presidential candidate says her 2016 defeat was like ‘losing to a corrupt human tornado’
Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 7:07am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote speech during a forum at George Washington University on September 17. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mystery whistle-blower in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal is CIA officer, media reports reveal, as president complains about ‘spy’

  • Trump wants to know source behind complaint against him, talks about how ‘spies and treason’ were handled ‘in the old days’
  • US intelligence chief defends whistle-blower’s actions as he faces several hours of grilling by lawmakers
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:24am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.