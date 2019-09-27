A Central American migrant wrapped in a US flag stands near the El Chaparral border crossing near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana. Photo: AFP
US to drastically cut the number of refugees it accepts, to an all-time low of 18,000
- This comes as the UN describes the displacement of people around the globe as the largest in modern history
- By comparison, the Obama administration capped the refugee number at 110,000
