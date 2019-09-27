Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Central American migrant wrapped in a US flag stands near the El Chaparral border crossing near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US to drastically cut the number of refugees it accepts, to an all-time low of 18,000

  • This comes as the UN describes the displacement of people around the globe as the largest in modern history
  • By comparison, the Obama administration capped the refugee number at 110,000
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:20pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Central American migrant wrapped in a US flag stands near the El Chaparral border crossing near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.