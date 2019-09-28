US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump impeachment probe: House subpoenas Mike Pompeo for Ukraine files
- US secretary of state given one week to produce documents as committees investigate allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to supply dirt on rival
- Multiple State Department officials have direct knowledge of president’s actions, subpoena says
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mystery whistle-blower in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal reportedly a CIA officer, as president complains about ‘spy’
- Trump wants to know source behind complaint against him, talks about how ‘spies and treason’ were handled ‘in the old days’
- US intelligence chief defends whistle-blower’s actions as he faces several hours of grilling by lawmakers
