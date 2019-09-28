Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump impeachment probe: House subpoenas Mike Pompeo for Ukraine files

  • US secretary of state given one week to produce documents as committees investigate allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to supply dirt on rival
  • Multiple State Department officials have direct knowledge of president’s actions, subpoena says
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:56am, 28 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Mystery whistle-blower in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal reportedly a CIA officer, as president complains about ‘spy’

  • Trump wants to know source behind complaint against him, talks about how ‘spies and treason’ were handled ‘in the old days’
  • US intelligence chief defends whistle-blower’s actions as he faces several hours of grilling by lawmakers
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 7:54pm, 27 Sep, 2019

