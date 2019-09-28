Kurt Volker, the US special envoy for Ukraine who has reportedly resigned. Photo: EPA
Trump-Ukraine scandal: US special envoy Kurt Volker reportedly steps down as crisis widens
- Volker had helped organise a meeting between the US president’s personal lawyer and a Ukraine presidential aide, it emerged this week
- He was also mentioned in the recently revealed whistle-blower complaint as helping Ukraine’s president ‘navigate’ Trump’s demands
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump impeachment probe: House subpoenas Mike Pompeo for Ukraine files
- US secretary of state given one week to produce documents as committees investigate allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to supply dirt on rival
- Multiple State Department officials have direct knowledge of president’s actions, subpoena says
