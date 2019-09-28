Channels

SCMP
Children take part in a protest against US immigration policies outside the US embassy in Mexico City. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US judge blocks Donald Trump’s new rules that would allow migrant children to be detained indefinitely

  • District Court Judge Dolly Gee said the rules conflict with a 1997 settlement agreement requiring the government to release immigrant children promptly
  • The Trump administration sought to end the agreement and issued the new rules with the hope of detaining children in facilities with their parents
Topic |   US immigration
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:43am, 28 Sep, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump impeachment probe: House subpoenas Mike Pompeo for Ukraine files

  • US secretary of state given one week to produce documents as committees investigate allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to supply dirt on rival
  • Multiple State Department officials have direct knowledge of president’s actions, subpoena says
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:56am, 28 Sep, 2019

