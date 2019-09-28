Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters block a road to the summit of Mauna Kea where scientists want to build a telescope in Hawaii. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Giant telescope project planned for dormant volcano in Hawaii delayed by protests

  • For months, hundreds of protesters have delayed the start of construction on the so-called Thirty Metre Telescope, to be built on a dormant volcano
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:01pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters block a road to the summit of Mauna Kea where scientists want to build a telescope in Hawaii. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Longhua is Shenzhen’s most expensive residential district. Photo: Pearl Liu
Business

Developers hope to leverage Shenzhen’s model city status, price residential project as most expensive in its area

  • China Jinmao Holdings Group, Power Construction Corporation of China forked out 8.3 billion yuan for the site in 2016
  • Only nine projects have been priced at more than 100,000 yuan per square metre in Shenzhen
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 2:36pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Longhua is Shenzhen’s most expensive residential district. Photo: Pearl Liu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.