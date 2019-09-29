Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla speaks at the 74th United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
Cuba slams US at United Nations for banning Castro family from entering America
- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tells the UN General Assembly that the action is ‘aimed at offending Cuba’s dignity’
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad rebukes UN for letting rich countries do as they please while the rest of the world struggles
- The Malaysian PM particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, saying it had failed to prevent wars
- He also called for greater international control of sanctions, and spoke out over US attempts to force all countries to cut trade ties with Iran
