Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla speaks at the 74th United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Cuba slams US at United Nations for banning Castro family from entering America

  • Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tells the UN General Assembly that the action is ‘aimed at offending Cuba’s dignity’
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:23am, 29 Sep, 2019

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla speaks at the 74th United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad rebukes UN for letting rich countries do as they please while the rest of the world struggles

  • The Malaysian PM particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, saying it had failed to prevent wars
  • He also called for greater international control of sanctions, and spoke out over US attempts to force all countries to cut trade ties with Iran
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:33pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Photo: AP
