Photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test firing of an unspecified missile. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Head of UN nuclear test ban group says he wants children to be taught the dangers of weapons testing
- Lassina Zerbo, speaking at the UN General Assembly, says he hopes talks between US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could yield positive results
Topic | United Nations
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’
- Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
- Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic | Climate crisis
