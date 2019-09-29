Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden’s son over legality of role in gas company, says ex-Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov
- Hunter Biden’s role in focus after the White House published a memo showing Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to get prosecutors to look into his activities
Kurt Volker, the US special envoy for Ukraine who has reportedly resigned. Photo: EPA
Trump-Ukraine scandal: US special envoy Kurt Volker reportedly steps down as crisis widens
- Volker had helped organise a meeting between the US president’s personal lawyer and a Ukraine presidential aide, it emerged this week
- He was also mentioned in the recently revealed whistle-blower complaint as helping Ukraine’s president ‘navigate’ Trump’s demands
