SCMP
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden’s son over legality of role in gas company, says ex-Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov

  • Hunter Biden’s role in focus after the White House published a memo showing Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to get prosecutors to look into his activities
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:41am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Kurt Volker, the US special envoy for Ukraine who has reportedly resigned. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Trump-Ukraine scandal: US special envoy Kurt Volker reportedly steps down as crisis widens

  • Volker had helped organise a meeting between the US president’s personal lawyer and a Ukraine presidential aide, it emerged this week
  • He was also mentioned in the recently revealed whistle-blower complaint as helping Ukraine’s president ‘navigate’ Trump’s demands
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:34pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
