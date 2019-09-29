President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he steps off Air Force One. Photo: AP Photo
Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced as Ukraine whistle-blower scandal deepens
- By year’s end, Trump could become only the third American president impeached by the House of Representatives
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden’s son over legality of role in gas company, says ex-Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov
- Hunter Biden’s role in focus after the White House published a memo showing Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to get prosecutors to look into his activities
