US President Donald Trump makes a phone call in the Oval Office. File photo; AFP
Transcripts of Trump’s calls to Putin and Saudis hidden in top-secret server at White House
- The special server, which requires written permission for access even from top officials, is supposed to be reserved for only the most covert intelligence operations
Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
Russia hopes US won’t release details of Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump calls
- As a rule, the materials from conversations on the level of the head of state are considered secret, Kremlin spokesman says
- The transcript of the US President’s call with Zelensky shows that Trump urged Ukraine to ‘look into’ his political rival Joe Biden
