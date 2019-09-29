Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, centre, a Harris county sheriff’s deputy, was known as a trailblazer for being one of the first to wear a turban and beard as part of his uniform. Photo: AP
Texas Sikh deputy who made headlines for his turban was ‘shot in cold blood’
- Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was one of the first to wear the traditional Sikh articles of faith as part of his uniform
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, centre, a Harris county sheriff’s deputy, was known as a trailblazer for being one of the first to wear a turban and beard as part of his uniform. Photo: AP