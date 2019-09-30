Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
Rudy Giuliani claims Trump did not pay for his trips across the globe to push for probe into election rival Joe Biden
- The president’s personal lawyer is a central figure in a scandal that has now engulfed Trump and left him facing an impeachment inquiry
Topic | Donald Trump
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. Photo: AP Photo
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara
Deal reached to secure testimony from whistle-blower that led to Trump impeachment saga, House Intelligence chairman says
- Adam Schiff says they expect to hear ‘very soon’ from the whistle-blower, identified by some news outlets as a CIA officer
Topic | Donald Trump
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara