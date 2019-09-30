Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman takes ‘full responsibility’ for murder of Jamal Khashoggi but denies ordering the killing
- In an interview airing on Sunday, the crown prince maintains that the murder was a ‘heinous crime’ and a ‘mistake’ by Saudi agents
- The grisly episode cast an unforgiving light on the country’s human rights policies and its complicated relationship with the US
- The Saudi prince appeared to accept responsibility in comments he made to a US television station
- But he has denied the journalist was executed with his knowledge
