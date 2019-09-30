US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump impeachment probe: allies scramble to defend president on TV while Democrats move aggressively
- Trump is accused of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of Joe Biden, the former US vice-president
- Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment, with hearings and depositions starting this week
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump impeachment probe: House subpoenas Mike Pompeo for Ukraine files
- US secretary of state given one week to produce documents as committees investigate allegations that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to supply dirt on rival
- Multiple State Department officials have direct knowledge of president’s actions, subpoena says
Topic | Donald Trump
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference at the Palace hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters